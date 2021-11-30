Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $111.14.

