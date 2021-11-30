Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,198.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 204,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 188,946 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

