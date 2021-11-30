Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

