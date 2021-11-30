Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

