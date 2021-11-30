Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 38,418 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,418 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

