Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Down 42.3% in November

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the October 31st total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATBPF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

ATBPF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 244.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

