Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of -112.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after buying an additional 116,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

