Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Neutral Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.93.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $42.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

