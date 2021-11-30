ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $95.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.92.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.34. 4,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,427. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

