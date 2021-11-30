Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Arch Resources stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,315,000 after acquiring an additional 104,832 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $61,978,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 592,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

