Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of ACRE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 14,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 170,481 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 399.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.