ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 347,776 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,877,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,768,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6,863.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 76,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

