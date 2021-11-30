Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 18.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 29.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 38.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $411.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.44%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

