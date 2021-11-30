Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in November

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 476,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

ARESF stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.05%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

