Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.50

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 20754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.