ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €880.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($772.73) price objective on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($960.23) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €702.17 ($797.92).

