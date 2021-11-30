Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,922.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,864.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,721.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

