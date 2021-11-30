Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $663.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

