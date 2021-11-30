Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Shares of V opened at $196.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.37. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.55 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $382.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

