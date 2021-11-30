Asset Dedication LLC Invests $18.02 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 696,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,167,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,731,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30.

