Asset Dedication LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.