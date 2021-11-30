Asset Dedication LLC Sells 213 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SCHV stock opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.69 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

