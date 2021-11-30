Asset Management Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.3% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VEA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,605. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.75.

