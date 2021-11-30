Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Acquires 15 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 4.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK opened at $921.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $904.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $894.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

