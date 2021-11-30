Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 2,165 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 3.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 140,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 264,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

