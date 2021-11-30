Assura (LON:AGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.96

Assura Plc (LON:AGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.96 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 68.04 ($0.89), with a volume of 2218415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.35 ($0.89).

A number of brokerages have commented on AGR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Get Assura alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell purchased 29,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). Insiders have purchased 29,810 shares of company stock worth $2,030,050 over the last quarter.

About Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.