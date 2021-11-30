Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Short Interest Update

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the October 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ASAX opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88. Astrea Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.