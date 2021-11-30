AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Down to $71.01

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.01, but opened at $66.60. AtriCure shares last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 664 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $94,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,672 shares of company stock worth $2,521,905. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 457.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

