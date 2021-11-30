Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

