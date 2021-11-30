Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 518,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24.

