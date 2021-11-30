Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $663.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $294.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $645.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.