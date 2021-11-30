Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Shares of Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) fell 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60. 465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 184,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AURA. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

