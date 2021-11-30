Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Aurora Cannabis worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 516.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 245,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

ACB opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

