AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. AutoNation reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $17.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.87 to $17.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $19.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AN. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

NYSE:AN traded down $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $123.85. 716,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

