Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $203.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.12 and a 200-day moving average of $226.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

