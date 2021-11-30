Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

