Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

