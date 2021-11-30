Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the October 31st total of 565,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price objective on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 122.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

