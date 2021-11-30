Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 480 at Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 478 ($6.25) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.13) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.00).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 378.20 ($4.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The stock has a market cap of £14.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 398.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 403.83. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Also, insider Martin Strobel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($205,905.41).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

