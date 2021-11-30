Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.26.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

