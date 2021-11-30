B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Nicholas Hugh Carter Purchases 1,962 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 1,962 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £6,396.12 ($8,356.57).

Nicholas Hugh Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 25th, Nicholas Hugh Carter sold 3,751 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £12,415.81 ($16,221.34).

Shares of LON BPM opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 326.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 317.38. The company has a market cap of £121.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.90. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

