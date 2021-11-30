Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,181,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Ball by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 987,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,009,000 after acquiring an additional 472,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

