Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Up 78.6% in November

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,128,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 1,751,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31,280.0 days.

Shares of Banco BPM stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

BNCZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco BPM has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

