Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of BNDSF stock remained flat at $$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.