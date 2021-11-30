Bangor Savings Bank Has $11.22 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

