Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $373.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

