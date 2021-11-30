Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 84,677 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 139.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoodRx news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $527,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 3,400 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.79 per share, with a total value of $138,686.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,536 and have sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Shares of GDRX opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 40.99 and a beta of -0.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

