Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.04% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $77.05.

