Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.37% of Stratasys worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSYS. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

