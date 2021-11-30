Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,562 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $731.19 million, a P/E ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 280.49%.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

